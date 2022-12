Not Available

A 4-Disc Collection Featuring the Best Unsolved Mysteries Segments about Strange Legends. Unsolved Mysteries-Strange Legends examines some of the most infamous and enduring stories about history's icons. From Bigfoot evidence and Canadian Sea Monster sightings, a Bermuda Triangle investigation to Elvis' twin and new evidence about Abraham Lincoln's assassin, this collection explores questions left unanswered. Hoaxes or scientific breakthroughs? Make your own decisions.