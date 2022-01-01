Unsolved Mysteries UFO's

Not Available

First Look Studios released six theme-based DVD sets of "Unsolved Mysteries" in Region 1 in 2004/2005. The sets were re-released on June 21, 2005 with a lower suggested retail price. On March 21, 2006, a compilation set called The Best of Unsolved Mysteries was released, which contained selected segments from each of the earlier DVD sets along with some previously unreleased-on-DVD content. A special boxed set featuring the first six sets along with the new content from the Best of collection was also produced. List of DVD sets ---> Volume 1: UFOs, Volume 2: Ghosts, Volume 3: Miracles, Volume 4: Bizarre Murder, Volume 5: Psychics, Volume 6: Strange Legends, The Best of, The Ultimate Collection.