Unspeakable

  • Drama

Mezo Entertainment

In the early 1980’s, AIDS emerged and quickly became an epidemic. Those responsible for public safety failed. People were kept in the dark, afraid to speak out. Ignorance, arrogance, politics and economics all lead to betrayal, to cover-up, to scandal. Unspeakable is told from the perspective of two families caught in a tragedy that gripped a nation, as well as the doctors, nurses, corporations and bureaucracy responsible.

Sarah Wayne CalliesMargaret Sanders
Michael ShanksWill Sanders
Camille SullivanAlice Landry

