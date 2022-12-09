Not Available

Unstoppable

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Caponeto

Three spoiled girls in their twenties from Mexico City: ROCÍO, a neurosurgeon crumbling under her father’s pressure, VERA, a fashion blogger who is trying to get away from a codependent relationship and a work fallout and CARLOTA, a frustrated poet who is struggling to find her voice, embark on a trip to get away from their first world problems. A fourth woman MARCELA, crosses their path armed with a gun and forces them to change direction, leading them in a journey where bad decisions turn even worse, leading them farther from home but closer to themselves.

Cast

Coty CamachoMarcela
Diego Calva Hernández
Tomás Ruiz
Tessa ÍaVera
Bárbara LópezRocío

Images

