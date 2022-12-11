Unstoppable Youth

Not Available

In the City University League, the Mingyang Women’s Queue to fight against the old Star Stars team failed again and fell into a crisis of dissolution. By chance, the volleyball talent Yi Anle joined the Ming Yang team, but her height and disadvantages and physical limitations made her teammates question her. Yi Anle used his kindness, courage and perseverance to resolve the contradiction between teammates, and established friendship with Fu Jiaqian Qiu Yuanya, migrant girl Sheng Yu, and Pei Baiyan Xu Haiyan who sneaked into volleyball. This team, which is not optimistic, has advanced into the provincial league in a route to the city league.