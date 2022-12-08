Not Available

Untamed Australia Season 1 Untamed Australia is an unusual and colourful wildlife documentary series that provides a unique account of the bizarre animals living in the wetlands, islands, deserts, and Outback of Australia, the ‘Island Continent’. The series was filmed over a number of years by some of the best wildlife filmmakers, mainly on location in the Australian Outback and nature reserves in different parts of the country. By using the best camera techniques available, including static, hidden cameras, underwater cameras and special night equipment, Untamed Australia has managed to capture the beautiful and unusual creatures and seasons of the vast Australian wilderness in amazing quality and unparalleled clarity.