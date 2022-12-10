Unterleuten: The Torn Village

Not Available

In the middle of untouched nature, surrounded by forests and grain fields of the Brandenburg province, the fictional village of Unterleuten with only 250 inhabitants is located. Thirty years after the fall of the Berlin Wall it seems a peaceful place for both locals and newcomers. But the appearance of rural idyll in eastern Germany is deceptive. There are turnaround winners and turnaround losers, friends and enemies, neighbors eyeing each other with suspicion, gossip, old secrets and hidden conflicts. When the mayor puts forward the proposal to have a company build a wind farm with dozen of wind turbines in order to secure the prosperity and future of the locals, the open fight for the only possible piece of land begins, which unfortunately belongs to three different owners. Everyone sees big money for themselves. Alliances are formed and friends become enemies. In addition, an unscrupulous vulture capitalism investor from southern Germany interferes that causes the glass to overflow.