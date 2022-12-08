Untouchable: Power Corrupts

Not Available

They thought they were above the law... This dramatic reconstruction series unravels the shockingly true stories of people in authority who committed some of the worst crimes imaginable. These supposed 'pillars of society' became criminals and then abused their positions of power. Each standalone episode retells one twisting, turning case of a leading figure's crime and their attempt to evade capture, before justice was served. Just how did each perpetrator commit these unbelievable crimes and imagine they could get away with it? Each scandalous story is recounted first-hand by the investigators, and people who helped put them behind bars.