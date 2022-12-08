Not Available

You might think after playing the perfect father and husband on Growing Pains, Alan Thicke would have being a family man all figured out. While he may have hung up his cardigans, his fiery, half his age Latina wife Tanya and three children - too smart for his own good Carter, rock star Robin and Brennan, who runs a marijuana dispensary - keep him on his toes. In between jet setting around the globe and relaxing at his seven acre estate in Santa Barbara, Alan somehow finds time to write for Hollywood studios, appear in the latest sitcom, attend the Kardashians’ Christmas party and hang out at the Playboy mansion. Unusually Thicke follows the hilarious, action packed and dramatic daily lives of Alan’s real life Modern Family.