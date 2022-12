Not Available

Unwrapped 2.0 is a fun and fascinating look at the amazing processes, great stories and interesting people behind the creation of America's favorite snacks. Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, Unwrapped 2.0 features everything from classic childhood treats to the latest candy crazes. Whether you like your snacks sweet or savory, crispy or gooey, Unwrapped 2.0 offers behind-the-scenes access to get you a front row seat to see them made.