Up All Night

Not Available

Life is all about balance. So what happens when you throw a new baby into it? Reagan (Christina Applegate) and her husband, Chris (Will Arnett), are the proud new parents of baby Amy. She may have been unexpected, but life's curve balls can be a godsend, literally. Unless you have a career that needs attention, which is exactly what Reagan has. So, bucking tradition, they decide Reagan's the one going back to work while Chris is going to be the stay-at-home dad. Easy, right? Well, not quite.