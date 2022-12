Not Available

Up is a news and opinion television program that airs weekends on MSNBC at 8:00 a.m. ET. It is hosted by Steve Kornacki, previously a co-host on MSNBC's The Cycle. The show debuted September 17, 2011 as Up with Chris Hayes, and was hosted by Hayes until March 2013 when he left for All In with Chris Hayes, a new MSNBC weekday primetime program. Kornacki's first episode aired April 13, 2013.