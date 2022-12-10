Upon The Mountain

Not Available

Ouyang Xialan is a trade investigator. Her work leads her to Peng Yue, the second son of the Tianguan Group. With two people from different worlds, their differences in ideals and motivations immediately puts them on opposite sides. Set against the backdrop of the automobile industry, Ouyang Xialan (Zhang Li) is a professional who can do what it takes to complete her job. She has a personal reason in getting into Tianguan Group which is to find the reason behind her father's death. Peng Yue is in charge of R&D for their company. Ouyang Xialan and Peng Yue's first meeting was a disaster yet despite their bickering, the two develop feelings for each other.