Upper Middle Bogan

The series follows the story of two families living at opposite ends of the freeway. Bess Denyar, is a doctor with a posh mother Margaret, an architect husband Danny Bright and twin 13-year-olds at a private school, Oscar and Edwina. When Bess finds out that she is adopted, she is stunned, but even more so when she meets her birth parents, Wayne and Julie Wheeler. She also discovers that she has three siblings: Amber, Kayne and Brianna. The bogan Wheelers head up a drag racing team in the outer suburbs and are thrilled to discover the daughter they thought they had lost.