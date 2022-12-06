Not Available

The Upright Citizens Brigade T.V. show aired for three seasons between 1998-2000. The show features a hilarious sketch comedy troupe made up of Matt Besser, Matt Walsh, Ian Roberts, and Amy Poehler (who you may recognize from Saturday Night Live). They have since opened their own improv. comedy club in New York City. The show still aires on Comedy Central from 2-3pm but the station rotates their weekly schedule every week, so Upright Citizens Brigade only aires for 1 week, every 3 weeks or so.