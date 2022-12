Not Available

A cruise trip brought about the magical union of Jason Tin and Yama Fong, two down-and-out strangers. Yama did not mind that Jason was a bankrupt and within a short week of being together, they had a romantic wedding onboard a ship. However, they split up due to a misunderstanding later. The two of them treated this swift marriage and divorce as a practical joke, but little did they know that the effects of the divorce dealt both parties with such great blows.