The premise of the show has KARA working for an underworld service as for-hires, but instead of killing their targets, their missions require them to make those men fall in love with them. Each week, a mysterious boss will give them their new target - from powerful politicians to kabuki actors to ordinary salarymen - and they will use any technique they can to accomplish their goal. But due to their inexperience with love, various problems come up during their missions.