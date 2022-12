Not Available

"If you have metal stuck in your cranium, your ready for Uranium"! This show features music videos of todays hardrock and metal bands, such as Flaw, Biohazard, In Flames, Slayer, etc. The shows host, Juliya, also travels the country looking for true rock fans and she has had interviews with such bands, as Down, Mudvayne, Strapping Young Lad, and many others. Its shown daily on the music channel Fuse.