Uranium: Twisting The Dragon's Tail

In Northern Australia the indigenous people have ancient stories for the place where the uranium is found. They say a great creation spirit sleeps underground, and disturbing this spirit will unleash disaster. Dr Derek Muller takes us on a remarkable journey to see how from the ashes of Hiroshima, uranium promised a new age. The same power that destroyed the city will be harnessed to generate limitless energy and treat cancer. We had tickled the nuclear dragon, woken the spirit beneath the Earth, and disaster was waiting.