Not Available

The wilder side of towns and cities across England is explored in Urban Jungle which looks at wildlife close to where we live. Urban Jungle is part of the BBC's Summer of Wildlife season of programming, and showcases events that will celebrate the UK’s unique and extraordinary wildlife. The aim is to inspire and galvanise people to discover more about the incredible species and habitats on their doorstep. This is a wildlife series with a difference. There’s no wilderness and no sweeping pastoral landscapes. But we will have flora and fauna in abundance.