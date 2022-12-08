Not Available

Award-winning Hollywood actor and writer, Alan Cumming, unearths hidden gems and fascinating stories from within some of Britain’s most iconic urban environments. Each episode of Urban Secrets takes viewers on a stunning and intriguing journey through the length and breadth of the country, and explores the incredible tales of each city. From the secret places, unknown history and great characters that lie buried behind the everyday and tourist trails, Cumming uncovers hidden gems off the tourist trail and the different factors which make each destination world renowned. He glides through the historical evolution of each landmark, and is joined by a number of famous names and local experts. Their insights help give this world renowned city its unique character and spirit that will both entertain and surprise viewers.