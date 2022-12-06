Not Available

The "Urban Self Defense" Show (USD) takes a closer look and an active roll into the protection and survival of the residents of the forest city. The urban situations discussed and demonstrated are not just unique to the city of London's 350 000+ residents but is true for any urban sprawl in North America. Many different urban self defense situations will be looked at. From surviving an Insta Teller attack to how to survival and avoid Streets, Alleys and Parking lot dangers. Others shows will look at defense to urban situations aimed at Ladies, Students, Seniors and even Handicap urban residents.