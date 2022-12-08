Urban Tarzan

Not Available

John Brennan needed a name that better suited his occupation, and "John Brennan'' simply wasn't cutting it. So he legally changed it to UrbanTarzan, and this series goes inside the work he does as one of the country's pre-eminent wild animal relocation specialists. From capturing deadly pythons roaming residential neighborhoods to tracking down lions that escape from sanctuaries, UrbanTarzan's job is fraught with extreme danger, and he is always walking the delicate line of keeping the public safe and making sure the animal isn't harmed in the capture and relocation process. Also appearing on the series is assistant Jay The "Caveman'' Cassidy.