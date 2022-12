Not Available

Ursäkta röran (vi bygger om) was a Swedish television programme that was broadcast on TV4 in 2002. It was Filip Hammar & Fredrik Wikingsson first success and was the show that brought them to fame. The concept involved Filip and Fredrik making fun of both famous and unknown people using a hidden camera and similar setups. The jokes were of a rather unusual, sometimes experimental, nature and some viewers took offense, feeling that the pair were humiliating innocent people.