U.S. Marshals: Operation Falcon

Operation FALCON is a nationwide fugitive apprehension operation coordinated by the United States Marshals Service (USMS). The resources of federal, state, city and county law enforcement agencies are combined to locate and apprehend criminals wanted for crimes of violence. Since its inception in 2005, Operation FALCON has made more than 90,000 arrests and cleared more than 115,000 warrants and is the single most successful initiative aimed at apprehending violent fugitives in U.S. law enforcement history. This series focuses on U.S. Marshals in Miami, New Orleans and Washington, D.C.