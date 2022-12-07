U.S. Navy Carriers - Weapons of War

Not Available

Packed with combat action from key conflicts, this DVD traces the fascinating rise of the biggest warships the world has ever known. Find out how US air power evolved from early biplanes landing on converted battleships to sophisticated warplanes on enormous modern supercarriers. Discover everything you need to know about the most powerful and flexible war machines in existence, and why the first question the President is likely to ask in an international crisis is, “Where is the nearest carrier?