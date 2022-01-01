USA Pro Challenge

Not Available

The USA Pro Cycling Challenge is an annual multi-day professional road bicycle racing stage race that first took place in Colorado in 2011. Originally announced on August 4, 2010 by Colorado Governor Bill Ritter and Lance Armstrong as the Quiznos Pro Challenge,[1] the event carries on the state's cycling legacy, which was most notably highlighted by the Coors Classic that ran from 1980 to 1988. On February 4, 2011 Richard E. Schaden, founder of Quiznos and the event's co-chairman, announced the investment of an initial $10 million to secure the initial growth and longevity of the race. The USA Pro Cycling Challenge is one of only two current 2.HC rated races in the United States, and is considered one of most important pro cycling races in the U.S.