Not Available

Usavich (ウサビッチ Usabicchi, from うさぎ "usagi", Japanese for rabbit, with "vich" to make it a Russian patronymic?) is a series of animated short films originally created for MTV's Japanese mobile service "Flux" and still being created for MTV Japan by Satoshi Tomioka and his studio Kanaban Graphics since 2006. It is about an odd pair of rabbits imprisoned in a Soviet prison. While the first season shows the absurd everyday occurrences of the two rabbits' prison life, the second season tells the adventures of their escape and life on the run. Season 3 revolves around their adventure to the 13th and top floor of a shopping complex in a city.