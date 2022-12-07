Not Available

Uruno, a useless wolf, is on the road searching for a new place to call home. He soon comes upon a whole forest full of "useless animals"-- that is, animals that don`t live up to their species` usual character. After a short fight with the smoking, bad-tempered rabbit, Usahara, Uruno decides that he wants to move on... but changes his mind upon meeting Chiiko, a clumsy cheetah girl. It`s love at first sight for Uruno, and after deciding to stay for her, he continues to hope that even though he`s a good-for-nothing, he`ll win her over someday. That is, if living with the other strange residents of the forest-- including the aformentioned smoking rabbit, a sake-drinking unicorn, a near-sighted owl, a travelling saleswoman bear, and a shy pegasus --doesn`t get to him first