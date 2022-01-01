Not Available

Utacon (うたコン) is a Japanese weekly music show produced by NHK, airing on Tuesdays at 19:30 JST from April 12, 2016. The show replaces NHK Kayou Concert and Music Japan. Utacon presents a range of music artists from Enka and J-Pop at NHK Hall in Tokyo every week, to continue in the spirit of NHK Kayou Concert (which ended on March 15, 2016) as well Music Japan (which ended on April 4, 2016. at 01:30 JST). It also airs worldwide, through NHK World Premium at 10:30 UTC, broadcast at the same time as the show's appearance on NHK-G).