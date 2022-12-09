Utsukushiki wana: Zanka ryôran

Not Available

34-year-old Nishida Rika, a store manager of the organic cafe chain ‘Allegro’ which is under Shows Holdings, has been having an affair for three years with the handsome, desirable Kashiwagi Sota. 20 years her senior, the ambitious Kashiwagi is the managing director of Shows Holdings and son-in-law of the company president. He has a beautiful wife, Mitsuko, and a daughter who is a high school student, Miu. Because her mother died when she was 17, Rika has been attached to her father. She sought a father figure and fell in love with Kashiwagi. Although she realises that their affair has no future, her love for him is deep. Rika chooses to focus only on the happiness in front of her right now as she throws herself into her work. However, Rika is betrayed and dumped by Kashiwagi. Furthermore, Mitsuko, who knows about the relationship between the two of them, orchestrated it. She hates Rika and forces her on a date with businessman Ochiai Keiichi. The moment Rika learns about this, the flames of vengeance flare up within her. Even so, she is not able to completely become the wicked woman. She brought it upon herself. But she can no longer back down when she begins to get battered by the continuous onslaught of evil around her. Then she finds out that Mitsuko is emotionally reliant on Keiichi who is the younger brother of Kashiwagi’s good friend. Rika decides to steal his heart and starts to date him with a view to marriage. However, Mitsuko is a seasoned femme fatale. Rika regrets her declaration of war, but Mitsuko is spurred on to fight. It is not only a female who attacks Rika. Keiichi has an illicit love for Mitsuko and cannot get her out of his mind. The same goes for Rika as well as Sota. He has a secret ambition which Rika will also fall victim to. A complicated and dangerous love between the four develops … …