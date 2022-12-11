Not Available

“V-1” is a vocal survival show that seeks to find the best vocalist amongst active girl groups in Korea. From main vocalists who are already known for their talents to hidden gems who are ready to blow people away, 12 idols have gathered to take on the title of “Vocal Queen.” Of 86 idols who applied for the show, GWSN’s Seoryeong, gugudan’s Nayoung, DIA’s Jueun, DreamCatcher’s Siyeon, Venus’s Jeong Da Kyung, SONAMOO’s High.D, APRIL’s Jinsol, WJSN’s Yeonjung, Weki Meki’s Sooyeon and Choi Yoojung, and Cherry Bullet’s Hayeoon and Bora will advance to the main competition. Putting everything on the line, they are full of determination to win as they put their talents to the test.