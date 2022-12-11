Not Available

Chiang Chih-heng, a former mercenary now known as “The Bodyguard,” is the owner of Krisis, a security consultancy company that protects public figures who are chased by the paparazzi. Ting Ruo-chin is nicknamed the “Variety Queen” for her dogged ability to chase down celebrity gossip exclusives as a tabloid journalist for “V-Focus.” On their way to a news event, they become stranded on a desert island together. There they'll need to work together to survive and to make all the efforts to escape.