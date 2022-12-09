Not Available

"V Love" is a 2013 Chinese drama series. Friends living in the SNS generation face challenges to finding love and happiness as they finish university and move on into the world around them. In what is being called the “Chinese Gossip Girl,” this entertaining drama features six stories that intertwine in unexpected ways. Korean actor Kim Bum makes his Chinese drama debut as Oh Woo Hui, the head of a luxury restaurant who rubs people the wrong way with his overly perfectionist ways. Yang Mi, Shawn Yue, Tan Wei Wei, Chan Fat Yung and Zhou Bi Bi also star in the drama series.