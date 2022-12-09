Vagabond is a story about a stuntman Cha Dal-geon, played by Lee Seung-gi, who gets involved in a tragic airplane crash and ends up discovering a national corruption scandal in the process. Bae Suzy plays Go Hae-ri, the oldest daughter of a deceased marine, who decides to work for the National Intelligence Service as a secret ops agent in order to support her mom and younger siblings, although all she wanted to do is to become a civil servant.
|Lee Seung-gi
|Cha Dal-geon
|Bae Suzy
|Go Hae-ri
|Shin Sung-rok
|Ki Tae-woong
|Baek Yoon-sik
|Moon Sung-keun
|Kim Min-jong
