Vagabond

  • Drama

Director

Yu In-sik

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Celltrion Entertainment

Vagabond is a story about a stuntman Cha Dal-geon, played by Lee Seung-gi, who gets involved in a tragic airplane crash and ends up discovering a national corruption scandal in the process. Bae Suzy plays Go Hae-ri, the oldest daughter of a deceased marine, who decides to work for the National Intelligence Service as a secret ops agent in order to support her mom and younger siblings, although all she wanted to do is to become a civil servant.

Cast

Lee Seung-giCha Dal-geon
Bae SuzyGo Hae-ri
Shin Sung-rokKi Tae-woong
Baek Yoon-sik
Moon Sung-keun
Kim Min-jong

