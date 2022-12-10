Not Available

Linnéa, 18, moves from Ostrobothnia to her aunt in Helsinki to start studying journalism. She comes from a family where her father is alcoholic and moves away to focus on her studies. During the summer vacation, she gets to know Ellen, a cool feminist who writes for the feminist magazine Astra, and Viktor, a charming and confident guy from the wealthy Westend area. Linnéa and Viktor fall in love and Linnéa notices that she is wedged between two worlds, Vike's hedonistic upper class gang and Ellen's cultural friends.