Valemont University is like any other exclusive east coast college: rich students excellent faculty and impressive alumni. Except Valemont has a secret. A dangerous one. Our eyes into this mysterious world of privilege and power belong to Sophie Fields. Informed by the police that they've discovered a body they believe to be her brother Eric Gracen, Sophie soon realises there's more to the story than meets the eye. Enrolling in Valemont University to find out the truth, Sophie pieces together the mystery that was her brother's life... and discovers that his fate may soon be her own.