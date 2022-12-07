Not Available

Now living in Los Angeles after being sent down from Mount Olympus, the Valentine family stives to bring soul mates together with a touch of magic. Grace Valentine, formerly known as Aphrodite, the Goddess of Love, constantly worries about the family business and their gift of immortality. To help give business a boost, Grace hires a romance novelist, Kate Providence, despite her son Danny's objections. Together with Phoebe, the Godess of the Oracle at Delphi, and Leo, also known as Hercules, the Valentines work to spark romance between soul mates.