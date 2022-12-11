Valiant Love

Not Available

Camila Monterde is a beautiful veterinarian whose life has been torn apart by a tragic accident in which her fiancé, Luis, was killed. Hoping to ease her depression, her uncle, Daniel Monterde, invites her to live at his ranch, where she can rest and recover while caring for the many animals he keeps there. Meanwhile, in Chile, Daniel Diaz suddenly receives a letter stating that he has come into a substantial inheritance and must travel to Mexico to claim it. Surprised and curious, he’s about to make the trip when a vicious lie disrupts his plans and lands him in prison, causing him to lose the inheritance and his family. Deeply bitter and hungry for revenge, Daniel travels to Mexico determined to destroy the Monterde family, which he blames for his terrible misfortune. He takes a job at the Monterde ranch to be close to his prey. His vengeance is perfectly planned except for one unexpected development: he and Camila fall passionately in love and that changes everything.