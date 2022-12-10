Not Available

The seasonal changes of the Luangwa Valley are extraordinarily intense. Heavy rains transform the Luangwa River from a shallow channel into a majestic waterway where grass grows tall and streams fill with an abundant selection of creatures, providing plentiful food for many grazing mouths. It is a wetland paradise. But it is short lived. A relentless and crippling drought follows and lasts for a majority of the year; weakening all life, save for the predators who take advantage of this widespread fall. This is the Valley of Flood and Fire.