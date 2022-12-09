Not Available

Valley of the Boom

  • Drama
  • Documentary

STXtv

An adrenaline-fueled ride through the culture of speculation, innovation and disruption during Silicon Valley’s unprecedented tech boom and subsequent bust in the 1990s. This mostly scripted series weaves in select documentary elements that help tell the true inside story of the internet’s formative years.

Cast

Bradley WhitfordJames L. Barksdale
Steve ZahnMicheal Fayne
Lamorne MorrisDarrin Morris
Oliver CooperTodd Krizelman
John KarnaMarc Andreessen
Dakota ShapiroStephan Paternot

