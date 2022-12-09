Valley of the Boom

An adrenaline-fueled ride through the culture of speculation, innovation and disruption during Silicon Valley’s unprecedented tech boom and subsequent bust in the 1990s. This mostly scripted series weaves in select documentary elements that help tell the true inside story of the internet’s formative years.
|Bradley Whitford
|James L. Barksdale
|Steve Zahn
|Micheal Fayne
|Lamorne Morris
|Darrin Morris
|Oliver Cooper
|Todd Krizelman
|John Karna
|Marc Andreessen
|Dakota Shapiro
|Stephan Paternot
View Full Cast >