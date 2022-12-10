Vamos Juan

Not Available

Sequel to the popular TV series "Vote for Juan". Two years have passed since Juan Carrasco, former Minister of Agriculture, reached the heights of power. He now finds himself far from the world of politics leading a simple life as a high school biology teacher in Logroño. Nonetheless, neither his political ambition nor his vocation for public service have abated. Aware of how much he still has to contribute, he decides to take a step forward: he gets his trusted team back together and they return to Madrid to found a new party. To achieve this, Carrasco will have to do everything he can to get political funding and to face down the established powers.