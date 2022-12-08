Vampire Heaven

Not Available

After violating a taboo in the world of vampires, Sakurako and Komachi come down to the world of humans, and encounter a human male, Hayato. Though Sakurako instantly falls in love with Hayato, vampires have the disposition that the more they love somebody, the more they desire the person’s blood. Sakurako finds out she can resist the uncontrollable impulse to suck blood somehow when she plays music, thus she strums on a guitar while thinking of her loved one. Komachi worries about Sakurako, but eventually, she also becomes attracted to Hayato.