Vampire Prosecutor

Min Tae Yeon (Yun Jung Hoon) isn't your typical vampire or your typical prosecutor. Rather than drinking blood from innocent strangers, he opts for blood sold on the black market in the posh bars of Seoul. He also has the uncanny ability to tell where the victim of his cases died, and how they died based on their blood's smell and taste. The only person who knows of his secret ability is Detective Hwang Soon Bum (Lee Won Jong). They end up working together in a new joint department between police and prosecutors solving murder cases. They are joined by rookie prosecutor Yoo Jung In (Lee Young Ah), and intern Cho Dong Man. Together, they solve murder cases, and Tae Yeon must use his "powers" to find leads on seemingly unsolvable cases. The one mystery he can't solve is: who was the vampire/serial killer that changed him seven years ago?