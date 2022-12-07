Van jonge leu en oale groond

Not Available

The series revolves around the family Wildspieker. Father Wildspieker's death leaves mother Minie on her own at the farm. Fenna, daughter of Minie and mother of Zilver, comes over to stay with her mother, after a broken relationship. Her brother (married to Patricia) has his own financial problems and then there's the youngest sister Monkie, a sports teacher and soccer coach at the youth center. Friends of the Wildspieker's are the wealthy family Bode, comprising father Hein, mother Lineke and the twins Elvis and Janis. The bachelor brothers and Gerrit & Mans Olde Weernink also play a major role in the series. They are neighbors of the family Wildspieker. The series is set in the fictional village Dinkelo in Twente. One of the main aspects of the region soap is the use of local dialects. In Twente, especially by elderly people in rural areas, it's still spoken.