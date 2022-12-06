Not Available

In 1994, two music productions Thuy Nga and Asia were in competition to reach up to the top performance art, in addition suddenly appeared a new music production with distinguished and extinguishable styles. It seemed a phenomenon which made fan welcome with high regards. That was Van Son Entertainment with heading “Comedy and Music”. Video “Comedy and Music 1” of Van Son Entertainment (1994) was presented in the tape market. It became the drops of romance, streams of humanity to enjoyers. The products of Van Son Entertainment have still brought the warm sunbeams become the profound smiles. And the artistic products of Van Son Entertainment have become the expectation of enjoyers.