Vanderbilt MDs

Not Available

This docu-drama puts the lives of seven medical residents under the microscope as they sweat it out on the frontlines of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. No amount of schooling can prepare them for what lies ahead – both personally and professionally. Cameras will follow their every move, while these rookies live and work together. From high stakes emergencies to rivalries and romances, this dramatic series explores trying to balance a job saving lives, while still maintaining a life of their own.