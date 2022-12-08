Not Available

Vanderpump Rules follows the passionate, volatile and hot-and-bothered-staff at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood mainstay SUR. Lisa balances her motherly instincts and shrewd business sense to keep control over this wild group of employees as they pursue their dreams and each other while working at her "Sexy, Unique Restaurant." Often seen on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, SUR has been the backdrop for many memorable moments, including the unexpected encounter between Brandi Glanville and Scheana Marie, a female server who famously had an affair with Brandi’s ex-husband.