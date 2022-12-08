Vanilla Ice Goes Amish

Not Available

It's a culture clash, indeed. How does one cope without a smart phone, car and -- especially on construction projects, where power tools are the norm -- electricity? Rapper-turned-renovator Vanilla Ice (aka Rob Van Winkle) finds out in a big way in this series, a follow-up to his popular DIY program ``The Vanilla Ice Project.'' With no frills and no music -- but still topped with his favorite flat-brimmed baseball caps -- Ice visits a large Amish settlement in Ohio to learn the lost art of craftsmanship by hand. He embeds with a local family and bonds with a group of young Amish men and women, who teach him the traditions, practices and trades that have guided their way of life for centuries. Among the projects Ice and his newfound friends tackle are a kitchen reconstruction, a traditional barn-raising, a backyard patio, and a basement renovation.