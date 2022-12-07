Not Available

Sara Collins is gone. But before the FBI can solve the mystery of where she is, they first need to figure out who she really is. Nothing is as it seems. Everyone is a suspect. Everyone has a secret. And no one is safe. Sara is the beautiful young wife of prominent Georgia Senator Jeffrey Collins, and she has gone missing. Through the eyes of Senior FBI Agent Graham Kelton, ambitious reporter Judy Nash and the distraught members of the Collins family, viewers will journey inside a sensational, mysterious national soap opera.